ams acquires MAZeT

ams AG has closed the transaction to acquire 100% of the shares in the color and spectral sensing systems specialist MAZeT GmbH for an undisclosed amount in cash.

The acquisition extends ams’ position in advanced optical sensors and strengthens ams’ offering in emerging optical sensing applications.



Focused on industrial and medical applications, MAZeT offers strong system and application know-how in advanced color and spectral sensing and optical engineering expertise. MAZeT’s capabilities include IC and filter design as well as hardware and software system development with its JENCOLOR sensors being used currently in applications including airplane interior lighting, agricultural sensors, and medical skin lesion analysis.



MAZeT is profitable and based in Jena, Germany, with around 80 employees. The Jena region is a global center of excellence in optical technologies, which offers a strong basis to support ams’ growth plans going forward.



Dr. Fred Grunert, CEO of MAZeT GmbH, comments on the transaction: “MAZeT has been a pioneer in optical color and spectral sensor development and we are very pleased to join ams. Combining complementary products and the sensor expertise of both companies will create an even stronger leadership position with a leading portfolio of optical sensors targeting the automotive, industrial, medical and smart lighting end markets.”



“We are very excited to welcome the MAZeT team to ams. Adding MAZeT’s excellent optical know-how allows us to create new product and application opportunities in areas such as sensing and controlling lighting, measuring physical parameters or matching colors on a display to the real world. ams’ operational and manufacturing capabilities and global sales reach will offer additional synergies increasing the strategic potential of this transaction”, adds Thomas Riener, EVP & General Manager Emerging Sensor Solutions at ams.