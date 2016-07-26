© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Ambiq Micro signs agreement with Fujitsu Electronics

Ambiq Micro and electronics distributor Fujitsu Electronics Inc. (FEI) have signed a distribution agreement whereby FEI will market Ambiq Micro Inc's Apollo family of ARM Cortex microcontrollers (MCUs) and real-time clocks (RTCs) in Japan, Asia and EU.

The Apollo family of ARM Cortex MCUs and RTCs are both based on Ambiq's patented Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology / SPOT(TM) platform.



The Apollo MCU features active mode current in the order of 34mewA/MHz when running from flash and sleep mode current less than 150nA. RTCs are the first semiconductors based on Ambiq Micro's innovative SPOT platform and have full RTC functions including advanced timekeeping and power management.



"IoT represents unprecedented possibility for the features consumer devices can provide," said Fumihide Esaka, CEO, Ambiq Micro. "Fujitsu Electronics and Ambiq Micro's commitment to the digital transformation of the market will enable consumers to realize the full potential of their devices,often necessary for maintaining health and wellness. Ambiq Micro is thrilled to have Fujitsu as a distribution partner and we look forward to shaping the digital future together."