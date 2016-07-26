© Allied Electronics

Allied Electronics expands into South America

Allied Electronics, a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, is expanding into South America with the addition of a full-service sales office in Santiago, Chile.

“Allied now has a presence throughout the Americas,” said Mark Simon, Acting President of Allied Electronics. “We welcome Allied Chile to the rest of our operations in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, and look forward to future growth in Latin America.”



“We are excited to join Allied,” said Country Manager Colin Stark. “As part of the RS Components group for the past 23 years, we already have a strong presence here in Santiago. Our business is similar to the Allied business model in that we have local sales reps serving manufacturing customers. We also have a robust presence online. We look forward to expanding our business with Allied product in this region, and giving customers a choice as to how they do business with Allied Chile.”



The Allied Chile office is the first in South America. Allied Electronics will continue to expand in this region in the next 12 to 18 months.