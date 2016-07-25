© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Rutronik to be distributor for Samsung SDI

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Samsung SDI have concluded a franchising agreement for the EMEA region.

The agreement covers Samsung SDI's battery product portfolio, with the focus on cylindrical lithium-ion batteries.



The cylindrical battery cells have key significance on the industrial market. The way they are constructed with a rigid case means that they are particularly safe. As the battery cell completely determines the parameters and specifications with which the battery management system works, it is essentially the main design driver and it is what determines the optimum selection of active and passive components for the respective application.