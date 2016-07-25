© next Biometrics Components | July 25, 2016
Innolux and Next Biometrics invests in mass production
Taiwanese TFT-LCD-panel manufacturer Innolux, and Next Biometrics Group ASA are jointly investing to establishing mass production for Next's new flexible fingerprint sensor technology.
Innolux and Next Biometrics has worked together for many years and Next Biometrics is today manufacturing volumes of rigid fingerprint sensors at Innolux plants in Taiwan. With Next Biometrics` recent introduction of their first flexible fingerprint sensor, the parties have agreed to do joint investments to enable mass production of these new sensors. Next Biometrics has previously communicated, a production capacity target of 2 million flexible sensors per month in 2017, growing to 10 million per month in 2018.
Next Biometrics` CEO Tore Etholm-Idsøe says: ” We experience major interest in the world´s first smart card industry compatible flexible sensor. The upcoming transition to mass production is not trivial and we are very happy for Innolux active support in this process. They are a US$ 10 billion annual sales TFT-LCD displays manufacturer, and are of course highly experienced in solving issues when ramping-up for mass production of new product formats. We have made significant progress during the recent months, and we are proud to announce that Innolux will now invest money, time and knowledge along with Next Biometrics to bring the flexible sensors to the world market.”
Innolux Vice President James Yang of AII Business Group comments: ”There is a massive opportunity in the market for flexible fingerprint sensors, and we strongly believe in the Next Biometrics technology. The company is unique in the sense that they are bringing to market a truly flexible sensor, which meet the smart card industry requirements while it can be mass produced at cost levels that are compatible with smart card market value propositions. We have therefore decided to help bring the project forward as quickly as possible, investing Innolux knowledge as well as capital resources”
Next Biometrics` CEO Tore Etholm-Idsøe says: ” We experience major interest in the world´s first smart card industry compatible flexible sensor. The upcoming transition to mass production is not trivial and we are very happy for Innolux active support in this process. They are a US$ 10 billion annual sales TFT-LCD displays manufacturer, and are of course highly experienced in solving issues when ramping-up for mass production of new product formats. We have made significant progress during the recent months, and we are proud to announce that Innolux will now invest money, time and knowledge along with Next Biometrics to bring the flexible sensors to the world market.”
Innolux Vice President James Yang of AII Business Group comments: ”There is a massive opportunity in the market for flexible fingerprint sensors, and we strongly believe in the Next Biometrics technology. The company is unique in the sense that they are bringing to market a truly flexible sensor, which meet the smart card industry requirements while it can be mass produced at cost levels that are compatible with smart card market value propositions. We have therefore decided to help bring the project forward as quickly as possible, investing Innolux knowledge as well as capital resources”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments