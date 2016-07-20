© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Dialog expands agreement with Avnet

Dialog Semiconductor has expanded its current distribution agreement with Avnet to include the Americas, EMEA, and Japan regions. Dialog Semiconductor had previously franchised Avnet in China.

Effective immediately, Avnet will distribute Dialog's complete portfolio of semiconductor standard products worldwide. The expanded agreement will deepen Dialog's global market penetration of its power-saving standard products technology portfolio including SmartBond Bluetooth low energy SOC's, power management ICs (PMIC) and RapidCharge AC/DC power conversion solutions.



"Avnet is committed to bringing new, sustainable and connected products and services to our customers around the world," said Lynn Torrel, Senior Vice President, Semiconductor Business Development, Worldwide at Avnet. "Adding Dialog Semiconductor's diverse power management and connectivity solutions portfolio and in-depth mobile application expertise to our ever-expanding suite of IoT-enabling products and services in the Americas and EMEA, in addition to Asia, will give our customers even greater options for bringing differentiated, power-friendly connected products to the market more quickly and cost effectively."



"By collaborating with Avnet, the worldwide leader in semiconductor distribution, Dialog is dramatically increasing the exposure of our innovative mixed-signal products to a much broader set of customers," said Tom Sandoval, Senior Vice President Worldwide Sales at Dialog. "Avnet's sales and expert technical support will enable us to capture business in fast growing and emerging markets, aligning with Dialog's commitment to continued growth."