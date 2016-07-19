© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Nordic Semi signs distribution deal with Fuchance Enterprise

Nordic Semiconductor has expanded its Asian distributor network, signing an agreement with Fuchance Enterprise Co. Ltd (Opto-Sensor Ltd) for representation in Taiwan.

Fuchance Enterprise specializes in secure, Near Field Communication (NFC)-based mobile and wearable payment solutions, as well as sales of optical sensors, infrared receiver modules, and RFID/NFC. The company currently employs around 70 employees across its offices in Taipei, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Shanghai.



Central to the agreement is Fuchance Enterprise’s software solution that takes advantage of the nRF52832 Bluetooth low energy System-on-Chip’s (SoC) built-in NFC tag to enable secure NFC payments (in addition to the tag’s primary role as a Bluetooth pairing facilitator) from the Nordic SoC.



The agreement also covers sales, marketing, and support for Nordic Semiconductor’s full range of ultra low power 2.4GHz wireless solutions in Taiwan, including Nordic’s proven nRF51 Series SoCs and the recently launched nRF52832, the first member of Nordic’s nRF52 Series Bluetooth® low energy (formerly known as Bluetooth Smart) single-chip family.



Commenting on the agreement, Joe Wang, Director of Sales and Marketing of Fuchance Enterprise says: “Nordic’s product line is complementary to our portfolio. Having the opportunity to represent Nordic not only completes our solution portfolio but also gives us a competitive advantage to offer industry leading Bluetooth low energy technology particularly for payment solutions.



“We are receiving solid demand and positive feedback from customers with end products such as wearable payment devices, payment terminals, health care devices, as well as the smart home devices. We look forward to developing more business opportunities, and help grow the business with Nordic as a team,” adds Wang.