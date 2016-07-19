© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Acal BFi signs pan-European distribution agreement with Fujitsu

Acal BFi has entered into a strategic partnership with Fujitsu, to distribute a range of wireless modules and beacons including the complete family of Bluetooth low energy modules across Europe.

The new partnership with Fujitsu will enable Acal BFi to provide its customers the latest Bluetooth technology for their internet of things (IoT) applications.



Lee Austin, Business Development Director at Acal BFi said “We are delighted to announce our new distribution agreement with global technology giant, Fujitsu. The addition of Fujitsu’s Bluetooth low energy technology to our wireless product portfolio represents a great opportunity for Acal BFi in the fast moving Bluetooth low energy market. The modules are among the smallest in the market boasting superior performance and significantly reduced power consumption. This is a key wireless technology driving the Internet of Things.”



Dennis van Doorn, Marketing Manager Wireless Solutions at Fujitsu added “The Fujitsu wireless solutions are designed to offer high quality and easy to integrate modules and beacons to make applications wireless.”