Nanya inks with Rutronik

Nanya Technology Corporation and Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH have concluded a Europe-wide franchise contract, that covers the entire Nanya product portfolio of SDRAM memory.

Nanya develops, produces and distributes standard and mobile SDRAM memory. The Taiwanese manufacturer is specifically targeting the automotive and industry markets



"With its strength in the automotive and industrial markets, Rutronik is an ideal fit for us and will support Nanya in order to gain a greater share of these markets in Europe”, says Jean-Louis Freart, Managing Director of Nanya Technology Europe GmbH.



The Nanya portfolio includes DDR, DDR2, DDR3 and DDR4 memory.



"With the SDRAM solutions from Nanya, we have now completed our embedded memory portfolio", says Stephan Fiege, Linemanager of Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH. "Additional we can now extend our portfolio for the automotive segment.”