© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Business | July 15, 2016
SimpliVity signs distributor agreement with Avnet
SimpliVity, a provider of in hyperconverged infrastructure, and Avnet have signed an agreement to deliver hyperconverged infrastructure solutions to resellers and their customers in the United States and Latin America.
Specifically, SimpliVity’s OmniStack Integrated Solutions with Cisco UCS will be available through Avnet in the United States and both OmniStack Integrated Solutions with Lenovo System x and OmniStack for Cisco UCS will be available in Latin America.
“SimpliVity has quickly become one of the top vendors in the rapidly accelerating hyperconverged infrastructure market by focusing on significant cost-savings, extensive consolidation capabilities, and first-class customer service,” said Cheryl Neal, vice president of Avnet’s Data and Networking business in the Americas. “I’m confident that this alliance will further accelerate hyperconverged infrastructure opportunities for partners and their customers. Those who want flexibility and choice for converged solutions, along with a top-notch, seamless experience from start to finish will get that with SimpliVity solutions from Avnet.”
“Avnet’s ability to provide world-class logistical support and integration services will make them a perfect fit for SimpliVity’s vendor-agnostic, meet-in-the-channel market approach,” said Jim McKittrick, Global Account Manager, Applied Computer Solutions. “SimpliVity already provides the most advanced hyperconverged infrastructure solution available, and this new agreement with Avnet and “all Channel” sales model will propel their market position forward by opening up additional sales channels and new markets while allowing them to continue to focus on service and delivery.”
“SimpliVity has quickly become one of the top vendors in the rapidly accelerating hyperconverged infrastructure market by focusing on significant cost-savings, extensive consolidation capabilities, and first-class customer service,” said Cheryl Neal, vice president of Avnet’s Data and Networking business in the Americas. “I’m confident that this alliance will further accelerate hyperconverged infrastructure opportunities for partners and their customers. Those who want flexibility and choice for converged solutions, along with a top-notch, seamless experience from start to finish will get that with SimpliVity solutions from Avnet.”
“Avnet’s ability to provide world-class logistical support and integration services will make them a perfect fit for SimpliVity’s vendor-agnostic, meet-in-the-channel market approach,” said Jim McKittrick, Global Account Manager, Applied Computer Solutions. “SimpliVity already provides the most advanced hyperconverged infrastructure solution available, and this new agreement with Avnet and “all Channel” sales model will propel their market position forward by opening up additional sales channels and new markets while allowing them to continue to focus on service and delivery.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments