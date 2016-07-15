© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

SimpliVity signs distributor agreement with Avnet

SimpliVity, a provider of in hyperconverged infrastructure, and Avnet have signed an agreement to deliver hyperconverged infrastructure solutions to resellers and their customers in the United States and Latin America.

Specifically, SimpliVity’s OmniStack Integrated Solutions with Cisco UCS will be available through Avnet in the United States and both OmniStack Integrated Solutions with Lenovo System x and OmniStack for Cisco UCS will be available in Latin America.



“SimpliVity has quickly become one of the top vendors in the rapidly accelerating hyperconverged infrastructure market by focusing on significant cost-savings, extensive consolidation capabilities, and first-class customer service,” said Cheryl Neal, vice president of Avnet’s Data and Networking business in the Americas. “I’m confident that this alliance will further accelerate hyperconverged infrastructure opportunities for partners and their customers. Those who want flexibility and choice for converged solutions, along with a top-notch, seamless experience from start to finish will get that with SimpliVity solutions from Avnet.”



“Avnet’s ability to provide world-class logistical support and integration services will make them a perfect fit for SimpliVity’s vendor-agnostic, meet-in-the-channel market approach,” said Jim McKittrick, Global Account Manager, Applied Computer Solutions. “SimpliVity already provides the most advanced hyperconverged infrastructure solution available, and this new agreement with Avnet and “all Channel” sales model will propel their market position forward by opening up additional sales channels and new markets while allowing them to continue to focus on service and delivery.”