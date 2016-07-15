© arrow

Arrow opens flagship Ohio value recovery facility

Arrow Electronics has opened the doors of its flagship North America value recovery processing facility.

The upgraded 400'000 sq. ft. facility includes automation and layout improvements that have further increased processing efficiency and chain-of-custody security.



“Arrow is always looking for ways to improve operational efficiencies that make it easier, faster and more secure for our clients to recoup the value of their disposed assets and get repurposed products to market,” said Joep van Loon, vice president and North America general manager of Arrow’s value recovery business.



“Our flagship Ohio facility was already a model of efficiency and security, thanks to the dedication and hard work of our fantastic on-site staff,” continued van Loon. “Ongoing enhancements like those on display in our Ohio facility will ensure Arrow remains the global IT asset disposition leader—today and five years out.”