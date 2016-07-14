© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Converge expands West Coast presence

Converge, an Arrow Electronics company specialising in a suite of supply chain management solutions and services, is expanding its US West Coast presence by adding new offices and personnel throughout the region.

“We look forward to growing Converge’s West Coast footprint,” said Steve Montgomery, Converge’s new West Coast regional manager. “These added resources will position our team closer to customers and further strengthen our ability to help them solve their obsolescence, excess product and supply chain challenges.”



Converge will add several new offices, co-located in existing Arrow facilities. Additionally, the company is hiring new sales and business development staff to help drive new growth in the region.



“We’re excited to have Steve on board to lead our expanding West Coast team. His industry experience will help us drive further growth in this key region,” said Bobby Ireland, Converge’s global sales director. “This expansion will help to position Converge within entirely new customers and markets.”



Converge, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arrow, is a leading global distributor for technology-driven companies which offers extensive electronic components distribution services and market expertise to help customers capitalize on opportunities in the spot market to bridge supply gaps, reduce costs, manage inventory and speed time to market.