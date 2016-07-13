© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Macronix selected as key flash memory supplier for Siemens

Macronix International, a integrated device manufacturer in the Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) market, has signed an agreement with Siemens as its key supplier of Flash memory products and solutions.

“Siemens needs a Flash memory supplier that can meet our stringent quality requirements, and contribute to our successes with cutting-edge products and solutions, as well as strong customer support." said Mr. Wolfgang Kühner, Prime Representative of Semiconductors Quality Management at Siemens. “Macronix provides all this with its wide range of Flash memory solutions in multiple voltages, densities and package options, and the performance needed for industrial applications.”



“Industrial applications need high performance, robust quality and reliability coupled with long-term product support. By owning our own fabs, Macronix can deliver best-in-class quality and provide long term longevity program for all product lines to Siemens.” said Mr. DJ Lin, Senior Director of Quality Engineering Center at Macronix. “We're excited to collaborate with Siemens to deliver memory solutions with high performance and more advanced storage features and capacity."