TSMC breaks ground on new 12-inch wafer plant

TSMC has broken ground on what will be the company's new 12-inch wafer plant. If everything stays on schedule – commercial production is planned to start in the second half of 2018.

The company is building its new manufacturing facility in Nanjing, in China's Jiangsu Province and it will be the third 12-inch wafer plant built by a Taiwanese chip maker in China (the other two being owned by United Microelectronics Corp. and Powerchip Technology Corp.), according to a report in Focus Taiwan.



The investments in the new Nanjing manufacturing facility are estimated at USD 3 billion – however, the company is planning to relocate existing equipment from Taiwan to Nanjing and TSMC has been promised investment incentives by the Chinese government, the report continues.



Mass production is planned to commence during the second half of 2018 with a monthly production capacity of 20'000 units.