Qualcomm files patent infringement complaints against Meizu

Qualcomm has filed patent infringement complaints against Chinese smartphone company Meizu.

Qualcomm says that Meizu is infringing its patents covering a range of features and technologies used in smartphones, including those relating to 3G (WCDMA and CDMA2000) and 4G (LTE) wireless communications standards. The complaints were filed in the Intellectual Property Courts in Beijing and Shanghai.



In a press release Qualcomm states that is has – for more than a year – negotiated in good faith with Meizu to sign a patent license agreement consistent with the terms of the rectification plan submitted by Qualcomm to, and accepted by, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in 2015. However, Meizu has refused to engage negotiations and has instead chosen to engage in delay tactics. Meizu did not respond to Qualcomm’s last offer in April 2016.



“Meizu has refused to engage in good-faith negotiations despite admitting that it sells products that infringe Qualcomm’s valuable Chinese patents,” said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel, Qualcomm Incorporated.



“Meizu is attempting to obtain an unfair and improper cost advantage over its competitors. Regrettably, we must turn to court actions in order to protect our rights, and importantly, to maintain fairness and a level playing field for the more than 100 Chinese companies that are respectful of patent rights and have entered into license agreements in conformance with the resolution reached by Qualcomm with the NDRC,” Don Rosenberg continued.



These actions are related to the license terms action filed by Qualcomm against Meizu in the Beijing Intellectual Property Court and announced on June 23, 2016.