© Aixtron

Xiamen Changelight puts Aixtron system into production

Chinese optoelectronics manufacturer Xiamen Changelight has finalized the qualification of Aixtron’s Close Coupled Showerhead MOCVD system AIX R6.

“We are delighted that Changelight has qualified the AIX R6 for LED high-volume manufacturing while at the same time putting the system into production. By meeting Changelight’s production standards, we have achieved another important customer qualification milestone for the AIX R6. We deeply appreciate our customer’s trust in our next generation MOCVD technology. Based on our longstanding and great business relationship with Changelight, we are looking forward to further deepening our cooperation in the fields of gallium arsenide- and gallium nitride-based applications,’’ comments Dr. Bernd Schulte, Executive Vice President and COO of Aixtron SE.



Changelight’s headquarters is located in Xiamen, Fujian Province, China. The company mainly produces full-color ultra-bright LED epitaxial wafers and chips, high performance gallium arsenide solar cells and LED lighting products.