© baloncici dreamstime.com Business | July 11, 2016
Imec extends its global R&D innovation footprint
Nanoelectronics research center, Imec, is extending its global R&D footprint with the opening of imec Florida, a new entity focusing on photonics and high-speed electronics IC design based in Osceola, Florida.
Imec Florida kicked off with the signing of a collaboration agreement with the University of Central Florida (UCF), Osceola County and the International Consortium for Advanced Manufacturing Research (ICAMR), that is setting up fab facilities for the development and production of highly innovative III-V-on-silicon solutions for a broad range of applications including sensors, high-speed electronics and photonics.
Imec Florida will be established as a design center facilitating the collaboration between imec’s headquarters, based in Leuven, Belgium, and US-based semiconductor and system companies, universities, and research institutes. The Florida unit's initial focus will be the R&D of high speed electronics and photonics solutions, starting with an offering of IC design research for a broad set of semiconductor-based solutions such as THz and LIDAR sensors, imagers, and a broad range of sensors.
Funding for imec Florida will come from Osceola County, and the University of Central Florida. The new center aims to employ about 10 scientists and engineers by the end of the year and increase to 100 researchers in the next five years. Heading up the facility as General Manager will be imec’s Vice President Bert Gyselinckx who previously served as general manager at imec in Eindhoven, the Netherlands and helped to co-invent many technologies deployed by innovative semiconductor and consumer electronics companies.
“As the U.S. semiconductor market continues to strengthen with semiconductor manufacturing, equipment, materials and system innovation, we are extremely pleased to collaborate with partner organizations in Florida and see Osceola County in the Orlando region as an interesting location to drive the next phase of imec’s growth and innovation,” stated Luc Van den hove, president and CEO of imec. “Together with industrial and academic partners, we want to develop sustainable solutions and technology to accelerate innovation and stimulate economic growth within Osceola County and the State of Florida.”
Imec Florida will be established as a design center facilitating the collaboration between imec’s headquarters, based in Leuven, Belgium, and US-based semiconductor and system companies, universities, and research institutes. The Florida unit's initial focus will be the R&D of high speed electronics and photonics solutions, starting with an offering of IC design research for a broad set of semiconductor-based solutions such as THz and LIDAR sensors, imagers, and a broad range of sensors.
Funding for imec Florida will come from Osceola County, and the University of Central Florida. The new center aims to employ about 10 scientists and engineers by the end of the year and increase to 100 researchers in the next five years. Heading up the facility as General Manager will be imec’s Vice President Bert Gyselinckx who previously served as general manager at imec in Eindhoven, the Netherlands and helped to co-invent many technologies deployed by innovative semiconductor and consumer electronics companies.
“As the U.S. semiconductor market continues to strengthen with semiconductor manufacturing, equipment, materials and system innovation, we are extremely pleased to collaborate with partner organizations in Florida and see Osceola County in the Orlando region as an interesting location to drive the next phase of imec’s growth and innovation,” stated Luc Van den hove, president and CEO of imec. “Together with industrial and academic partners, we want to develop sustainable solutions and technology to accelerate innovation and stimulate economic growth within Osceola County and the State of Florida.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments