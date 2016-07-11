© baloncici dreamstime.com

Imec extends its global R&D innovation footprint

Nanoelectronics research center, Imec, is extending its global R&D footprint with the opening of imec Florida, a new entity focusing on photonics and high-speed electronics IC design based in Osceola, Florida.

Imec Florida kicked off with the signing of a collaboration agreement with the University of Central Florida (UCF), Osceola County and the International Consortium for Advanced Manufacturing Research (ICAMR), that is setting up fab facilities for the development and production of highly innovative III-V-on-silicon solutions for a broad range of applications including sensors, high-speed electronics and photonics.



Imec Florida will be established as a design center facilitating the collaboration between imec’s headquarters, based in Leuven, Belgium, and US-based semiconductor and system companies, universities, and research institutes. The Florida unit's initial focus will be the R&D of high speed electronics and photonics solutions, starting with an offering of IC design research for a broad set of semiconductor-based solutions such as THz and LIDAR sensors, imagers, and a broad range of sensors.



Funding for imec Florida will come from Osceola County, and the University of Central Florida. The new center aims to employ about 10 scientists and engineers by the end of the year and increase to 100 researchers in the next five years. Heading up the facility as General Manager will be imec’s Vice President Bert Gyselinckx who previously served as general manager at imec in Eindhoven, the Netherlands and helped to co-invent many technologies deployed by innovative semiconductor and consumer electronics companies.



“As the U.S. semiconductor market continues to strengthen with semiconductor manufacturing, equipment, materials and system innovation, we are extremely pleased to collaborate with partner organizations in Florida and see Osceola County in the Orlando region as an interesting location to drive the next phase of imec’s growth and innovation,” stated Luc Van den hove, president and CEO of imec. “Together with industrial and academic partners, we want to develop sustainable solutions and technology to accelerate innovation and stimulate economic growth within Osceola County and the State of Florida.”