© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Arrow inks global franchise agreement for Cypress

Arrow Electronics will distribute Cypress Semiconductor’s newly acquired Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, comprised of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and ZigBee RF technologies.

“We look forward to leveraging Arrow’s technical, marketing, sales and logistics expertise to enhance Cypress’ already-sizeable footprint in the fast-growing IoT market,” said Kamal Haddad, senior director of worldwide distribution sales at Cypress. “Our expanded relationship with Arrow will help us reach new customers and verticals that are driving exciting new connected technologies forward.”



In addition to distributing Cypress’ new portfolio wireless communication technologies, Arrow will also help Cypress grow its newly acquired Wireless Internet Connectivity for Embedded Devices (WICED) brand, which supports the development of IoT devices from conception to production by providing forums, development kits and other information for customers, partners, programmers and other interested parties.



“Cypress’ IoT product portfolio and WICED offering align perfectly to Arrow’s go-to-market strategy—allowing us to bring the most comprehensive IoT technology ecosystem in components and digital technologies to a diverse set of customers around the world,” said Aiden Mitchell, global vice president of IoT sales at Arrow.