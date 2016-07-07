© wuerth Components | July 07, 2016
Würth opens extended warehouse in Waldenburg
Würth has opened the extension of the Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG company’s logistics centre.
The completion of the project, which doubles the company’s warehouse capacities, means that the company will have 14'000 different items directly available ex stocks, and the new technology in the warehouse makes it possible for 4'000 picks to be made each day.
The amount of money invested in the project totals EUR 25 million. Besides the almost 5'000 square-meters additional warehouse space, the project has also brought a number of new offices and 800 square-meters of extra laboratory space for quality assurance and product development.
The small-parts warehouse alone consists of 140'000 shelf spaces, the containers in which are taken out by an automatic shuttle system. When finally completed, the warehouse will be capable of enabling 10'000 product picks each day. The centrepiece of the facility is the fully automatic shuttle warehouse. Although the project involves a great deal of automation and technology, no jobs will be lost at the Waldenburg location. The new logistics centre is aimed at enabling continued growth in all aspects.
“Service orientation is the very core of our brand, and is the foundation on which our reputation in the electronics sector is based. Thanks to the expansion of our logistics facility, our ability to deliver our products immediately from our stocks will remain secure even when we continue to grow,” says Oliver Konz, CEO of Würth Elektronik eiSos. “The view over the new logistics centre fills our com¬pany with pride, and the building is an impressive symbol of our dynamism,” Thomas Schrott, CEO of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group, adds.
