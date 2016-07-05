© tombaky dreamstime.com

Infineon backs European Commission on cybersecurity

Infineon Technologies AG takes an active role in the development of European-level cybersecurity guidelines. Today, the European Commission signed the contract for a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) with the European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO) ASBL.

Representing the private sector, ECSO will work directly with the European Commission to improve Europe’s industrial policy on cybersecurity. As part of ECSO, Infineon joined the signing ceremony at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. The ceremony was hosted by Vice President for Digital Single Market, Andrus Ansip, and Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Günther Oettinger.



The objective of the contractual PPP is to promote, encourage and build a strong, harmonized and competitive cybersecurity market across various sectors such as energy, transport, health and finance. The partnership is expected to raise around 1.8 billion Euro of investment by 2020 and with this, develop innovative and trusted cybersecurity solutions, products and services in Europe.



“A number one priority in the connected world is to secure interaction and communication between people, electronic devices and infrastructure,” said Thomas Fitzek, Vice President Marketing at the Chip Card & Security Division of Infineon. “Sustainable security technologies must scale from devices through networks to the cloud,” he added.



Infineon has been driving the development of transparent and open security standards for the past three decades. Already in 2013, Infineon initiated the cybersecurity discussion on a European level. Besides contributing from the beginning to ECSO, Infineon participates also in other international security alliances to actively shape the security industry.