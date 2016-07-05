© olivier26 dreamstime.com

IAR Systems appoints US country manager

IAR Systems has appointed Rich D’Souza as Country Manager for the United States to further strengthen operational efficiency and reinforce the activities in the US.

“This appointment will enable us to enter the next phase for further growth in the US,” says Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems. “Rich D’Souza has an impressive background with significant proven success in multiple technology markets including networking, IoT, medical, and aerospace, as well as strong technical sales experience. By appointing him US Country Manager, we will be able to establish new productive relationships that will add to our customer base and grow our business.”



“I am very excited to take on the challenge of leading IAR Systems in the US,” says Rich D’Souza, newly appointed US Country Manager, IAR Systems. “My main focus will be to increase revenue and find new business potential. I look forward to getting to know our customers and partners, as well as the entire IAR Systems US team.”



Mr. D’Souza has been operating in sales positions for technological enterprises for more than 20 years. His previous employers include companies such as Wind River, ARC International, Green Hills Software, Oracle and 6WIND.