Ingram Micro laying off more than 900 in Texas

The company is reducing its workforce at its wireless repair and logistics facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

The company has filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Notices with the Texas Workforce Commission informing about the workforce reduction. The company is planning to cut 937 positions by September. About 175 of affected employees are Ingram Micro staff, while the remaining 762 listed as contractors, according to a report in the Orange County Business Journal.



According to an emailed statement to the Orange County Business Journal from the company, the reason behind the layoffs are “due to a business reduction in that facility.” The company will – after this round of layoffs – employ about 350 people in the region.