Everlight to increase capacity

LED company Everlight will expand is monthly LED chip packaging capacity from 4.8 billion currently to 5.8 billion in Taiwan as the company is set to complete the construction of a factory in the region during Q3 2016.

Following the expansion, 30% of the total packaging capacity will be made up by fine-pitch LED displays and flashes for consumer electronics, 25% from infrared LED, 19% from backlighting, residential, commercial and industrial lighting will make up 20% and automotive lighting 6%, according to a report in DigiTimes.