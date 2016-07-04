© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Management changes at Osram

Two changes to Osram Licht AG's management – already announced in April – will come into effect shortly.

Stefan Kampmann, will assume the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Osram on July 1. Simultaneously, Klaus Patzak, will step down from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In addition to his regular duties, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Olaf Berlien, will temporarily also assume responsibility for finance until a new CFO has been appointed. This appointment will take place shortly according to the company.



"We welcome Stefan Kampmann to our team and look forward to the impulses he can provide for crucial research and development activities at Osram. In light of our evolution to a high-tech company, the R&D area is growing steadily in importance," says Peter Bauer, chairman of the supervisory board of Osram Licht AG.