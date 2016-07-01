© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

RFMW and Ampleon extend their distribution agreement

RFMW Ltd. and Ampleon extends their distribution relationship. Ampleon is the RF Power Business Unit that was recently spun-off from NXP Semiconductors.

Under the agreement, RFMW will extend their franchise agreement to EMEA including Israel for the entire RF Power business activity, including sales and support of the complete line-up of Ampleon’s LDMOS and GaN RF Power products.



Reinier Beltman, CEO of Ampleon commented, “We are excited to extend our partnership with RFMW to cover more territory. The technical and sales support they offer our customers is vital as the RF market is challenging. As the leading global partner in RF, we only partner with companies who can help us and our customers grow and develop market changing products.”



According to Joel Levine, President and CEO of RFMW, “As an RF & Microwave specialist, our years of experience with Ampleon’s RF Power products provides unique insights into customer designs for current and future products. As an independent company, Ampleon has the flexibility to develop new solutions based on customer feedback and awareness of new markets. Together, RFMW and Ampleon are well positioned to support both large and small customers as we move forward.”