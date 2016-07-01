© vladek dreamstime.com

AMD acquires software company HiAlgo

AMD announced the acquisition of software company HiAlgo Inc., a developer of PC gaming technologies designed to increase GPU efficiency and improve the overall consistency of gaming experiences.

"Software is an integral part of advancing the science of graphics, enabling us to best harness the silicon of the GPU to maximize performance and deliver outstanding experiences in games and applications," said Raja Koduri, senior vice president and chief architect, Radeon Technologies Group, AMD.



"HiAlgo embodies our spirit of passion, persistence and play by delivering a number of creative approaches to software that improve gamers' experiences, and helps future-proof1 the GPU."