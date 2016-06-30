© evertiq

Mouser and VIA Technologies to partner

Mouser Electronics, Inc. signed a global distribution agreement with VIA Technologies, Inc.

“VIA’s highly integrated solutions provide the flexible and reliable platforms that design engineers need to quickly create robust prototypes and speed time-to-market for embedded and enterprise IoT devices,” said Andy Kerr, Vice President, Supplier Management for Mouser Electronics. “Through this partnership, Mouser can bring VIA’s innovative platforms to an even broader range of customers worldwide.”



“We are excited about this agreement with Mouser Electronics, a company well-known for its worldwide distribution and support system,” said Richard Brown, Vice-President of International Marketing, VIA Technologies, Inc. “By partnering with Mouser, we can capitalize on their expertise in delivering the newest technologies to engineers to expand our customer base around the world.”