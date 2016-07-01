© pichetw dreamstime.com

Rambus to acquire Memory Interconnect Business from Inphi

Rambus has signed a definitive agreement to purchase the Memory Interconnect Business from Inphi Corporation for USD 90 million in cash.

The acquisition includes all assets of the Inphi Memory Interconnect Business including product inventory, customer contracts, supply chain agreements and intellectual property. The combined business further strengthens Rambus’ market position for memory buffer chip products and amplifies execution for future memory programs to meet the needs of the server, networking and data center market.



“We are constantly evaluating ways to build upon our solid foundation and grow our businesses in order to better meet the needs of today’s market dynamics,” said Dr. Ron Black, president and chief executive officer at Rambus. “By combining our buffer chip team with the Memory Interconnect Business of Inphi, we are able to instantly gain a strong market position and be well situated for future growth. This acquisition brings existing product revenue, proven technology, and faster time-to-market with a best-in-class memory technologies portfolio.”



This acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2016.