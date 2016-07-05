© uniti Business | July 05, 2016
Uniti and the need for automotive change
After all the campaigning, the world is still a long way off from a full-scale acceptance of electric cars. Tesla? Yeah. How about Uniti? No? Let me rectify that.
We've all heard of Tesla and its rather impressive (my personal opinion) portfolio of electric cars. Don't get me wrong, I am an old-fashioned girl: petrol, stick-shift and the German Autobahn. There are few other things that spell freedom to me quite like that.
But in recent years, electric cars have become more advanced. They are no longer the 'yeah, let's talk about that later' kind of conversation topic. Electric cars have grown up; thanks to Tesla and Elon Musk.
But Tesla is not the only player in the market and I had the chance to talk to Lewis Horne, CEO of Swedish newcomer Uniti: about the future, electric cars and what makes the Swedish countryside so special.
First of, I am always curious how people come up with ideas like that. I do see myself as a creative person, but – let's face it – “Hej, let's build an electric car!” is not something that would pop into your mind over breakfast cereals.
“I had been equally vocal about the need for change and the frustration over the over-engineered, overweight, overpowered vehicles of today. They cause unnecessary damage to our planet and our health. As a career entrepreneur, I have always been passionate about changing things; the purpose of technology and the advancement of it.”
And Lewis has been busy soaking up any kind of information and knowledge available over the past few years. “In preparation to attempt something extremely ambitious in my life. As the time drew closer to begin this journey, people just started telling me to start an electric car company. I began to connect the dots and saw that this was my calling.”
Second off, environmental concern are always one of the main issues addressed by people working with the development of electric cars or transport ideas in general. But talking should not be the end of the discussion. Is it important for companies to embrace environmentally friendly transport ideas? Yes, undoubtedly, but what will Uniti do to further that goal?
“Most companies might cite these reasons, but often they are simply following market trends or political mandates. In other words, it is largely the market that is driving the change, not the companies. Of course with the exception of a few who genuinely want to shift the world to cleaner technologies.”
Companies need to look seriously at the damage they are causing and recognise that, in the age of internet and transparency, consumers can see the damage as well as the alternatives, Lewis Horne tells me. “The consumer will eventually make buying decisions accordingly. If companies cause damage without regard, they will disappear.”
“To further this development, we have decided to share the process openly as we learn how to make the car of the future, and the company of the future. We are sharing this learning process so others too can learn, and then taking it further.”
To walk the talk, Uniti has recently released their open-source microcontroller, the Uniti ARC. An Arduino-compatible board, it should – it is hoped for - make prototyping electric vehicles much easier. Everyone may have a go at it.
When it comes to Swedish Automotive history I might have you recall the Volvo PV 60. Beautiful car and beautiful craftsmanship. Many here in Europe do connect Sweden with the image of innovation and forward-thinking.
But Lund – with roughly 80'000 inhabitants – cannot really be called 'hotbed of the automotive development'. Trollhättan is – and has been – known for many years as the Swedish centre for automotive production (although it is only half the size of Lund actually). What makes the Swedish countryside so interesting to a company such as Uniti?
“Lund more than anything is a hub for people, and here we found much of our initial technical talent. What we are building is so different from a traditional car and we don’t want to make incremental advancements on what is already being built. So it was important to start this journey with some distance from how things are, in order to develop what’s next.”
Nevertheless, there are always things that can be wished for and improved upon. So, Mr Horne, what would you like to see from Prime Minister Mr. Löfven and his government?
“Sweden is forward thinking, not only for market, but also for social reasons. That is why we are doing this here. The Swedish government could provide tax incentives for angel investors, similar to what the U.S. Government is doing.”
Furthermore, Uniti sees the need for serious stimulus packages towards electric vehicles. (Here, Sweden would already have to trail Norway.) Still, “Sweden can be a leader in this emerging market, from both an automotive and an infrastructure perspective.”
-----
Want to know more about Uniti and their new technology? Visit us during TEC Lund and you get to talk to them face to face.
But in recent years, electric cars have become more advanced. They are no longer the 'yeah, let's talk about that later' kind of conversation topic. Electric cars have grown up; thanks to Tesla and Elon Musk.
But Tesla is not the only player in the market and I had the chance to talk to Lewis Horne, CEO of Swedish newcomer Uniti: about the future, electric cars and what makes the Swedish countryside so special.
First of, I am always curious how people come up with ideas like that. I do see myself as a creative person, but – let's face it – “Hej, let's build an electric car!” is not something that would pop into your mind over breakfast cereals.
“I had been equally vocal about the need for change and the frustration over the over-engineered, overweight, overpowered vehicles of today. They cause unnecessary damage to our planet and our health. As a career entrepreneur, I have always been passionate about changing things; the purpose of technology and the advancement of it.”
And Lewis has been busy soaking up any kind of information and knowledge available over the past few years. “In preparation to attempt something extremely ambitious in my life. As the time drew closer to begin this journey, people just started telling me to start an electric car company. I began to connect the dots and saw that this was my calling.”
Second off, environmental concern are always one of the main issues addressed by people working with the development of electric cars or transport ideas in general. But talking should not be the end of the discussion. Is it important for companies to embrace environmentally friendly transport ideas? Yes, undoubtedly, but what will Uniti do to further that goal?
“Most companies might cite these reasons, but often they are simply following market trends or political mandates. In other words, it is largely the market that is driving the change, not the companies. Of course with the exception of a few who genuinely want to shift the world to cleaner technologies.”
Companies need to look seriously at the damage they are causing and recognise that, in the age of internet and transparency, consumers can see the damage as well as the alternatives, Lewis Horne tells me. “The consumer will eventually make buying decisions accordingly. If companies cause damage without regard, they will disappear.”
“To further this development, we have decided to share the process openly as we learn how to make the car of the future, and the company of the future. We are sharing this learning process so others too can learn, and then taking it further.”
To walk the talk, Uniti has recently released their open-source microcontroller, the Uniti ARC. An Arduino-compatible board, it should – it is hoped for - make prototyping electric vehicles much easier. Everyone may have a go at it.
When it comes to Swedish Automotive history I might have you recall the Volvo PV 60. Beautiful car and beautiful craftsmanship. Many here in Europe do connect Sweden with the image of innovation and forward-thinking.
But Lund – with roughly 80'000 inhabitants – cannot really be called 'hotbed of the automotive development'. Trollhättan is – and has been – known for many years as the Swedish centre for automotive production (although it is only half the size of Lund actually). What makes the Swedish countryside so interesting to a company such as Uniti?
“Lund more than anything is a hub for people, and here we found much of our initial technical talent. What we are building is so different from a traditional car and we don’t want to make incremental advancements on what is already being built. So it was important to start this journey with some distance from how things are, in order to develop what’s next.”
Nevertheless, there are always things that can be wished for and improved upon. So, Mr Horne, what would you like to see from Prime Minister Mr. Löfven and his government?
“Sweden is forward thinking, not only for market, but also for social reasons. That is why we are doing this here. The Swedish government could provide tax incentives for angel investors, similar to what the U.S. Government is doing.”
Furthermore, Uniti sees the need for serious stimulus packages towards electric vehicles. (Here, Sweden would already have to trail Norway.) Still, “Sweden can be a leader in this emerging market, from both an automotive and an infrastructure perspective.”
-----
Want to know more about Uniti and their new technology? Visit us during TEC Lund and you get to talk to them face to face.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments