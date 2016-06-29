© TQ Systems

TQ-Systems acquires Dittel Avionik's radio equipment division

On June 01, 2016, the electronics service provider TQ-Systems acquired the radio equipment division of the German company Dittel Avionik.

Dittel Avionik develops and markets products for general aviation applications, which will now be incorporated into the product line-up of TQ's Aviation business unit.



“TQ and Dittel Avionik are a very good fit, because when it comes to technology and quality both companies maintain very high standards. For decades, the name Dittel has always stood for high-quality and technologically advanced avionic products. We are in the process of developing additional products that are tailored to the general aerospace industry and are distinguished by a very good price-to-performance ratio,” explains TQ Managing Director Rüdiger Stahl.



“As part of the TQ-Group, we will be able to access the bundled competence and comprehensive resources of a company that is among the top 3 electronics suppliers in Germany. This environment will offer ideal conditions for successfully advancing our product ideas,” says Walter Dittel, founder of Dittel Avionik.