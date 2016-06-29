ON Semi's extends offer for Fairchild again

ON Semiconductor has once again extended its tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Fairchild Semiconductor.

Price is still the same, USD 20 per share in cash, just as in the merger agreement that the companies entered into on November 18, 2015.



With this extension the offer will expire one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 7, 2016, unless its further extended. All other terms and conditions remain unchanged.