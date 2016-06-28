© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Presto Engineering signs agreement with NAGRA

Presto Engineering, a semiconductor product engineering and supply chain service provider, has signed a multi-year supply agreement with NAGRA, a Kudelski Group company in secure digital TV access and management systems.

Presto will provide supply chain management and production services for several of NAGRA’s products in the Pay TV market.



“We are delighted that NAGRA has placed trust in Presto to be its production partner for volume products,” said Michel Villemain, CEO, Presto Engineering. “Leveraging team and expertise acquired from INSIDE Secure in 2015, this is a natural complement to our strategy of deploying an independent subcontract back-end manufacturing and supply chain service for the secure card industry and IoT markets.”



Providing full production support and secured back-end operations (EAL5+), Presto Engineering will leverage the teams, operations and platforms it has in France (Meyreuil) and Asia (Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong) to provide supply chain services for NAGRA.



“We wanted to secure a rapid and trouble-free transition for the production of some of our important products,” said Maurice Van Riek, Senior Vice President, Head of Content & Asset Security, NAGRA. “Presto Engineering has demonstrated flexibility, dedication, and a high degree of expertise in developing global solutions, which will ensure continuity and performance through the transition and in production. We are very pleased to initiate this partnership with them.”