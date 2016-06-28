© pichetw dreamstime.com

Agilent Technologies to acquire assets of iLab Solutions,

Agilent and iLab Solutions have signed a definitive agreement under which Agilent will acquire substantially all of the assets of iLab, a supplier of cloud-based solutions for core laboratory management.

The acquisition includes iLab's technology, intellectual property and product portfolio, as well as employee talent. iLab is a privately held company based in Boston, Massachusetts providing laboratory management services to universities, research hospitals and independent institutes across the globe.



"Agilent is a one-stop partner to equip, manage and serve our customers' entire laboratory," said Mark Doak, president, Agilent CrossLab Group. "Our acquisition of iLab further expands our offerings portfolio in a space we previously did not have a presence in."



"iLab's solutions are robust and scalable, allowing for expansion into large-enterprise accounts, including Pharma," he added. "With iLab's experience and outstanding enterprise-level management solutions, we will be able to immediately deliver broader value for our customers."



"Joining forces with Agilent is an excellent fit for us," said Tad Fallows, chief executive officer, iLab Solutions. "It is also a tremendous opportunity for our customers, who will benefit from integration with a broad family of solutions and a range of new applications. Together, we'll be able to further accelerate our offerings to additional markets through Agilent's global reach and leadership in multiple market segments."



The acquisition is expected to be completed in early August, subject to local laws and regulations and customary closing conditions. iLab Solutions employs nearly 70 employees and contractors, all of whom will be offered opportunities with Agilent.