© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Acal BFi & Honeywell to develop and support UK and Scandinavia test and measurement business

Acal BFi is extending their strategic partnership with Honeywell Sensitivity and Productivity solutions, making Acal BFi a preferred partner for developing and supporting Honeywell’s test and measurement products in Scandinavia and the UK.

"We are delighted to partner with Honeywell to distribute their test and measurement products in the Scandinavian and UK territories, which will complement and strengthen our portfolio of high performance products to support customers in the oil and gas, mining, flight test and vehicle test bed applications", said Martin Kemp, European Business Development Director for Sensors at Acal BFi.