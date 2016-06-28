© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Skyworks powers Huawei’s next-gen smartphones

Skyworks Solutions, a provider of analog semiconductors, will have its products included in Huawei’s newest flagship P9 and P9 Plus smartphones.

Huawei’s latest mobile platforms are utilizing the low, mid, and high band architectures of the SkyOne Ultra 2.0 featuring integrated filters and SkyBlue technology, antenna tuners, power management devices and multi-throw switches.



“Huawei’s adoption of multiple solutions from our broad portfolio further solidifies Skyworks leadership position with the world’s leading smartphone providers,” said Carlos Bori, vice president of sales and marketing for Skyworks. “Given our systems expertise and innovative designs, Skyworks is able to offer customers highly configurable and customized architectures that reduce complexity and deliver unparalleled performance. We are adeptly addressing carrier aggregation challenges and increasing frequency bands, while minimizing board size and optimizing battery life to provide competitive advantages and reduced time to market.”



According to a forecast by GfK, China smartphone demand in 2016 is stronger than expected and could reach 442 million units, an increase of seven percent when compared to last year.