EpiGaN receives ISO9001:2015 certification

EpiGaN's production facility at its headquarters in Hasselt, Belgium, is now fully certified to the quality management system ISO9001:2015.

The European supplier of commercial-grade 150mm- and 200mm- GaN-on-Silicon epiwafers, operates out of Hasselt, Belgium and delivers GaN-on-Si and GaN-on-SiC epi-wafers to semiconductor manufacturers worldwide.



"The official ISO9001:2015 certification is very important to us," notes EpiGaN cofounder and CEO Dr Marianne Germain. "It reassures our commercial customers and institutional program partners on a global scale of our unwavering commitment to the professional quality management of our wafer deliveries. It proves that EpiGaN is a well established entity in its field. There are not many organizations that are certified to the new updated version of the standard."



The full range of quality management measures according to ISO9001 has been in place internally at EpiGaN's Hasselt campus since 2012.



"The EpiGaN quality management system has grown up together with the company: all the prescribed standardization procedures had been installed, documented and maintained according to the ISO9001 requirements," reports Domenica Visalli, Ph.D., GaN Project Engineer and Quality Manager at EpiGaN. "The formal application procedure for ISO9001:2015 was launched in January 2016 and we received the final notification within the usual time frame on June 7, 2016."