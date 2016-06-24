© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

WPG Americas enter distribution agreement with Seoul Semiconductor

WPG Americas, a subsidiary of WPG Holdings, an Asian electronics distributor, has signed a new agreement with LED supplier Seoul Semiconductor.

"We are excited to add Seoul Semiconductor to our LED Lighting portfolio. Seoul strengthens our total LED Lighting solutions for our customers with the addition of their highly competitive Mid-power offering and ACRICH products for direct AC applications," said Rich Davis, President of WPG Americas Inc.



"As the LED market continues to grow, we are glad to expand our distribution channel through WPGA to reach into the vast client base in the Americas. WPGA's strength in demand creation, solution selling and operational excellence is a huge asset that Seoul can lean on for profitable growth," said Kyu Uhm, Executive Vice President of World Wide Marketing at Seoul Semiconductor, Inc.