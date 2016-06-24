© whirlpool

Whirlpool's CFO Larry Venturelli to retire

Larry Venturelli, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Whirlpool, plans to retire from the company in early 2017 after 15 years of working with the White Goods giant.

As part of the planned transition, Venturelli will remain in his current capacity until August 1, 2016, at which time Jim Peters, currently vice president, corporate controller, and chief accounting officer, will succeed Venturelli as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Whirlpool Corporation.



"Larry Venturelli is a valued and respected leader at Whirlpool Corporation," said Jeff M. Fettig, Whirlpool Corporation Chairman and CEO. "During his long tenure at Whirlpool, Larry has played an integral role in helping to expand the company's global reach through the successful acquisitions of Indesit in Europe and Hefei Sanyo in China. Under his leadership, the organization continued to attract and develop a team of great financial talent, delivering strong financial controls and reporting systems as our sales have grown in every market around the world. Following this planned transition and retirement, he is embarking on a second stage of his career serving on outside boards and spending more time with his family."



"As I make plans to transition from the company early next year, let me just say it has been an honor and privilege to contribute to Whirlpool's long history of success. This is a great company comprised of special people and I am deeply grateful to the many colleagues who have helped make the past 15 years memorable and fulfilling," said Venturelli.