© leoni

PSA awards follow-up orders to Leoni

PSA awards follow-up orders for Peugeot and DS worth EUR 500 million to Leoni AG, with production start scheduled for late 2018.

Starting in October 2018, Leoni will equip a DS successor model as well as the future Peugeot 208 and 2008 with wiring systems.



“The PSA Group and Leoni can look back on a long and very successful cooperation. Therefore, we are delighted to see this business relationship continue maintaining not only our position on the PSA best seller, the Peugeot 208, but also being the core supplier of the PSA Group’s future plant in Morocco”, emphasises Dr Frank Hiller, Member of the Management Board of Leoni AG in charge of the Wiring Systems Division.



The recently awarded contracts comprise not only the product design and development but also include sequencing the deliveries and the responsibility for serial life through 2026. Dedicated for the European market, Leoni will manufacture different types of harnesses for the next generation models 208 and 2008 and a successor car of the DS brand in its plants in Eastern Europe and North Africa. The projects will positively affect Leoni’s market share within PSA in Europe.