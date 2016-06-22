© qualcomm

Snapdragon 425 processor gets start in Beijing

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has begun mass production of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 425 processor and MDM9x07 in Beijing

The announcement comes after the successful technology transfer from SMIC's Shanghai 12-inch fab to SMIC's majority owned joint venture fab in Beijing. The successful production of 28nm Snapdragon products in Beijing represents an important step for SMIC's 28nm technology.



"The successful mass production of Snapdragon™ 28nm in the Beijing fab represents a major achievement for SMIC in expanding our production at 28nm," said Dr. Haijun Zhao, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of SMIC. "Through parallel production of 28nm at both Shanghai and Beijing fabs, SMIC is able to expand our 28nm services to Qualcomm and global customers and to continue our progress in advanced node technology production."