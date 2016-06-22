© lockheed martin (illustration purpose only!)

Lockheed Martin wins USD 733 million contract

Lockheed Martin has officially been awarded the Sensor Systems - Aerial Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (SS-AISR) task order on the R2-3G indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle by the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG).

Under this one-year base/two one-year options contract valued at USD 733 million, Lockheed Martin will support the ACC-APG to modernize sensor equipment and platforms that support AISR data collection, air- and ground-based processing, exploitation and dissemination for missions worldwide.



Lockheed Martin Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS) will provide personnel to manage, operate, train and maintain reliable and efficient systems, equipment, facilities and logistical infrastructures in order to operate, sustain and improve equipment performance, as well as reduce life-cycle costs for the systems supported. The team will also conduct Airborne Sensor Operator, Sensor Maintainer, Intelligence Analyst and Airborne Crew Coordination training of U.S. Army soldiers at multiple stateside and overseas locations.



“Our team is bringing the latest airborne technology advancements to the soldiers in the field, ensuring greater mission success and warfighter protection,” said TW Scott, vice president, Technical Services, Lockheed Martin IS&GS.



The contract transition period will span from late May through late July 2016. Performance could extend through March 2019 if the two one-year extension options are exercised.