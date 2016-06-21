© maxim integrated Business | June 21, 2016
Maxim's loss is Marvell's gain
Marvell Technology Group has appointed Matthew J. Murphy as President, Chief Executive Officer, and member of the Board of Directors, effective July 11, 2016.
“Following a swift but thorough search process, Matt emerged as the clear choice, and we are thrilled to have found such a qualified leader for Marvell,” said Peter Feld, chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors. “Matt joins us following a long career at Maxim Integrated where he managed a large and complex organization including multiple business units where he drove continuous improvements in growth and profitability.”
“We are pleased to welcome Matt to Marvell and we know he will do an excellent job carrying on the legacy we have built,” said Dr. Sehat Sutardja and Ms. Weili Dai, Co-Founders of Marvell. “We take a great deal of pride in our success at Marvell and will always be strong supporters of the Company.”
“I am honored to join Marvell at this exciting time,” said Mr. Murphy. “Marvell is at the forefront of innovation in the semiconductor industry, delivering cutting-edge technology at the heart of the world’s most powerful solutions. I am committed to working alongside Marvell’s leaders, talented employees, and customers to build upon a solid foundation and create even greater value together.”
Mr. Murphy joins Marvell from Maxim Integrated, where he spent the past 22 years with increasing responsibilities in sales and business unit leadership roles. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President, Business Units, Sales & Marketing.
