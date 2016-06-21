© business wire

Panasonic acquires ADComms

Panasonic Europe has acquired Alan Dick Communications (which will trade under ADComms), a UK-based technology integration specialist providing end-to-end telecoms-based services to the transportation and mobile telecoms sectors.

Managing Director of the System Solutions division within Panasonic Business Tony O’Brien said, “We are committed to being a strategic partner for companies seeking end to end business solutions in key vertical markets. We already provide a range of technologies and services specific to the aviation and automotive industries, rail is our next strategic key vertical. Following our review of the UK market it became clear that the ADComms business and its management team have developed a fantastic reputation within the sector, with quality delivery and solid engineering innovation. Our position will be significantly strengthened with the transport infrastructure experience brought to the table by ADComms.”



Jason Pearce, Managing Director at ADComms, said, “ADComms are delighted to be joining the Panasonic group, and we’re excited to help Panasonic drive their strategy to deliver a fully integrated product and solutions business across the transportation market. Together we can build upon the unique position ADComms has established as a technology integrator for infrastructure owners, operators, and users.



As part of the acquisition, ADComms will join the System Solutions division within Panasonic Business. ADComms will continue to operate as a stand-alone business, with its own brand and with the current management team continuing to lead the business.

Image: Jason Pearce, Alan Dick Communications (left) and Tony O'Brien, Panasonic (right)