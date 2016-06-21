© firaxissmooke dreamstime.com Business | June 21, 2016
Johnson Controls investing millions in AGM battery production
Today's vehicles have up to 50 computers and 150 electrified devices working together to get you where you need to go, including navigation systems, power doors and windows, heated seats and other safety features.
These changes over the past 20 years have automakers and consumers looking to Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries to meet increasing power needs for vehicle functionality. Johnson Controls is investing USD 245 million between 2016 and 2020 to double AGM production capacity in North America.
"Due to increasing power needs for vehicle accessories and safety functions, along with changing environmental standards, automotive batteries play an increasingly important role in today's vehicles," said Joe Walicki, president, Johnson Controls Power Solutions.
"Our customers face increasing demand for replacement batteries that provide superior power, reliability and performance for today's vehicles," said Dan Autey, vice president and general manager, U.S. and Canada Aftermarket, Johnson Controls Power Solutions.
In addition to growing consumer demand for replacement batteries, automakers depend on AGM technology to help improve fuel efficiency up to 5 percent in vehicles with start-stop systems. The number of cars built in North America with start-stop systems will approach 50 percent in 2020 due to increasingly stringent environmental regulations.
"Between 2015 and 2020, Johnson Controls will invest, in total, more than $780 million globally to increase our AGM manufacturing capacity," said Walicki. "Johnson Controls is the leader in battery manufacturing and we are committed to investing in our factories, our employees and our customers, to ensure that we remain the leader when it comes to innovative technology, quality products and strong customer partnerships."
"Due to increasing power needs for vehicle accessories and safety functions, along with changing environmental standards, automotive batteries play an increasingly important role in today's vehicles," said Joe Walicki, president, Johnson Controls Power Solutions.
"Our customers face increasing demand for replacement batteries that provide superior power, reliability and performance for today's vehicles," said Dan Autey, vice president and general manager, U.S. and Canada Aftermarket, Johnson Controls Power Solutions.
In addition to growing consumer demand for replacement batteries, automakers depend on AGM technology to help improve fuel efficiency up to 5 percent in vehicles with start-stop systems. The number of cars built in North America with start-stop systems will approach 50 percent in 2020 due to increasingly stringent environmental regulations.
"Between 2015 and 2020, Johnson Controls will invest, in total, more than $780 million globally to increase our AGM manufacturing capacity," said Walicki. "Johnson Controls is the leader in battery manufacturing and we are committed to investing in our factories, our employees and our customers, to ensure that we remain the leader when it comes to innovative technology, quality products and strong customer partnerships."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments