Johnson Controls investing millions in AGM battery production

Today's vehicles have up to 50 computers and 150 electrified devices working together to get you where you need to go, including navigation systems, power doors and windows, heated seats and other safety features.

These changes over the past 20 years have automakers and consumers looking to Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) batteries to meet increasing power needs for vehicle functionality. Johnson Controls is investing USD 245 million between 2016 and 2020 to double AGM production capacity in North America.



"Due to increasing power needs for vehicle accessories and safety functions, along with changing environmental standards, automotive batteries play an increasingly important role in today's vehicles," said Joe Walicki, president, Johnson Controls Power Solutions.



"Our customers face increasing demand for replacement batteries that provide superior power, reliability and performance for today's vehicles," said Dan Autey, vice president and general manager, U.S. and Canada Aftermarket, Johnson Controls Power Solutions.



In addition to growing consumer demand for replacement batteries, automakers depend on AGM technology to help improve fuel efficiency up to 5 percent in vehicles with start-stop systems. The number of cars built in North America with start-stop systems will approach 50 percent in 2020 due to increasingly stringent environmental regulations.



"Between 2015 and 2020, Johnson Controls will invest, in total, more than $780 million globally to increase our AGM manufacturing capacity," said Walicki. "Johnson Controls is the leader in battery manufacturing and we are committed to investing in our factories, our employees and our customers, to ensure that we remain the leader when it comes to innovative technology, quality products and strong customer partnerships."