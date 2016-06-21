© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Qualcomm teams up with ST for sensor for mobile devices

STMicroelectronics and Qualcomm Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, intends to add software support for ST’s inertial sensor solutions including its award-winning iNEMO inertial module.

The Companies expect that the support will enable the rapid introduction of Android smartphones based on Qualcomm Snapdragon processors with minimized power consumption and high-performing sensor capabilities through the use of hardware features integrated into the sensor. The reference software is already available to address the specific needs of OEMs creating new devices.



While the agreement extends to all of ST’s inertial modules and sensors (motion, environmental, and acoustic), first efforts will focus on supporting ST’s LSM6DS3 inertial module in key Qualcomm Technologies’ reference designs. The LSM6DS3 is an always-on, low-power inertial module combining a 3D accelerometer and a 3D gyroscope with superior sensing precision.



“Qualcomm Snapdragon products constitute one of the most technologically influential ecosystems in our increasingly mobile world,” said Keith Kressin, senior vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are pleased to work with ST to bring support for Snapdragon based platforms offering users improved sensing capabilities with improved battery life. Our joint efforts in offering superior, robust, tested, and certified solutions will help OEMs quickly and efficiently implement across regions.”