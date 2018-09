C stands for Confusion

© ifixit

Google’s Pixel C launch received such a resounding “meh” that we initially skipped a teardown.



Google Pixel C teardown highlights:

The heavily adhered battery of the Pixel C comes in at 34.2 Wh—which beats the 27.9 Wh 9.7" iPad Pro, but lags behind the Surface Pro 4's 38.2 Wh powerhouse.

Google is mad for magnets, 17 magnets to be exact, spread throughout the whole case to allow it to connect to the keyboard. In said glue-packed keyboard, a narrow cable lines up with a magnet in the Pixel C's case, so our bets are on Hall effect sensor. This way the keyboard instantly knows it's attached to the tablet so "you can start typing in an instant."

It’s no secret we love modular components, and the Pixel C is chock full of them! But for some reason, they are buried behind glue. Accordingly, the Pixel C earns a 4/10 on the repairability scale.