Lockheed Martin gets USD 331 million U.S. Army contract

Lockheed Martin received a USD 331.8 million contract from the U.S. Army for Lot 11 production of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets.

The contract calls for the production of GMLRS Alternative Warhead rockets, GMLRS Unitary rockets and Reduced-Range Practice Rockets (RRPRs) for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Israel, Finland, Jordan and Singapore.



Work will be performed at the Lockheed Martin facilities in Camden, Arkansas, and Dallas. All production deliveries are anticipated to be completed by March 2018.



“Our domestic and international customers continue to display their confidence in this combat-proven system by placing orders for the family of MLRS munitions, including the new GMLRS Alternative Warhead round,” said Ken Musculus, vice president of Tactical Missiles for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “Guided MLRS is trusted, reliable and affordable.”