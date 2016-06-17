© marcin kempski dreamstime.com

GlobalWafers ups its offer for Topsil's silicon business.

Following the offer by National Silicon Industry Group for Danish Topsil's silicon business – GlobalWafers has increased its original offer for the business.

Topsil has received an increased offer from GlobalWafers and voluntary public offer from National Silicon Industry Group. Subsequent. As a consequence, Topsil has requested Nasdaq Copenhagen to suspend trading in the companys shares.