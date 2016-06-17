© jackie egginton dreamstime.com

National Silicon Industry Group wants Topsil's silicon business

National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG) has made an offer to buy Topsil’s silicon business at a price on a debt-free basis of DKK 335 million (about EUR 45 million).

Topsil’s Board of Directors has decided that it is in the interest of the company and its shareholders to look deeper into this offer. In a press release the company states that further announcements will be made when the Board of Directors has evaluated the offer.