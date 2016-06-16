© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Business | June 16, 2016
Open-Silicon selected for ARM approved design partner program
Partners in this new initiative are design and ASIC houses that will assist customers with designing an SoC for the first time, and help in-house teams who need additional design and silicon manufacturing support.
This program builds on the ARM DesignStart portal, which offers SoC designers free access to ARM Cortex-M0 processor IP for design, simulation and prototyping with the option to buy a simplified and standardized USD 40'000 fast track license. The design and ASIC houses selected to join the ARM Approved Design Partner program will provide expert support during development and manufacturing. They are experienced in developing custom SoCs using ARM processor IP, and have successfully completed a stringent ARM auditing process to ensure they meet the highest quality standards.
"The new ARM Approved Design Partner program enables a powerful and extensive network of global design houses," said Chris Shore, training product manager, ARM. "Open-Silicon has a successful track record in custom SoC design and manufacturing services as well as ASIC projects, and it has made significant investments in its ARM-based product services roadmap. As a member of the program, Open-Silicon can now play a valuable role in helping to enable the easy and rapid development of new ARM-based devices."
"ARM and Open-Silicon share the same vision for simplifying the path for system developers to deploy IoT platforms," said Vasan Karighattam, VP of engineering, Open-Silicon. "Through this collaboration, both companies are paving the road to IoT innovation by facilitating the development of highly-differentiated custom SoC designs."
"The new ARM Approved Design Partner program enables a powerful and extensive network of global design houses," said Chris Shore, training product manager, ARM. "Open-Silicon has a successful track record in custom SoC design and manufacturing services as well as ASIC projects, and it has made significant investments in its ARM-based product services roadmap. As a member of the program, Open-Silicon can now play a valuable role in helping to enable the easy and rapid development of new ARM-based devices."
"ARM and Open-Silicon share the same vision for simplifying the path for system developers to deploy IoT platforms," said Vasan Karighattam, VP of engineering, Open-Silicon. "Through this collaboration, both companies are paving the road to IoT innovation by facilitating the development of highly-differentiated custom SoC designs."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments